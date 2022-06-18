Vikram: Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrate The Success With A Grand Dinner!

Vikram, the Kamal Haasan starrer has emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the Tamil film industry. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial impressed both the audiences and critics, who were eagerly waiting for the veteran actor's comeback. Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated the success of Vikram with a grand dinner on June 17, Friday.

The legendary actor threw a success bash for the film industry and media friends, at a popular private club in Chennai last night with a feast that reminded the Vikram announcement teaser. Along with Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the two main pillars of Vikram - music composer Anirudh and distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also a part of the event.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who played the other two key roles in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gave the success bash a miss, owing to their tight schedule. The pictures from the Vikram success bash, especially the clicks of the splendid menu chart, are now going viral on the internet.