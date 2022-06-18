Vikram: Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrate The Success With A Grand Dinner!

Vikram,
the
Kamal
Haasan
starrer
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
all-time
biggest
successes
of
the
Tamil
film
industry.
The
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
directorial
impressed
both
the
audiences
and
critics,
who
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
veteran
actor's
comeback.
Kamal
Haasan
and
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
celebrated
the
success
of
Vikram
with
a
grand
dinner
on
June
17,
Friday.
The
legendary
actor
threw
a
success
bash
for
the
film
industry
and
media
friends,
at
a
popular
private
club
in
Chennai
last
night
with
a
feast
that
reminded
the
Vikram
announcement
teaser.
Along
with
Kamal
Haasan
and
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
the
two
main
pillars
of
Vikram
-
music
composer
Anirudh
and
distributor
Udhayanidhi
Stalin,
were
also
a
part
of
the
event.
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Vijay
Sethupathi,
who
played
the
other
two
key
roles
in
the
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
directorial
gave
the
success
bash
a
miss,
owing
to
their
tight
schedule.
The
pictures
from
the
Vikram
success
bash,
especially
the
clicks
of
the
splendid
menu
chart,
are
now
going
viral
on
the
internet.