Vikram: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film To Release On June 3

Vikram, the Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3. Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3, 2022. #VikramFromJune3," the veteran wrote.

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot. Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2.

நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.

Haasan, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.