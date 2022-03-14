    For Quick Alerts
      Vikram: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film To Release On June 3

      Vikram, the Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3. Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3, 2022. #VikramFromJune3," the veteran wrote.

      Vikram

      He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot. Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2.

      Haasan, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

