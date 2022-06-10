Vikram: Kamal Haasan's De-Aging Portions To Get An Independent Release, Confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vikram, the recent blockbuster that features Kamal Haasan in the lead role, had made headlines before its release with its technical aspects. It was reported that the younger version of Kamal Haasan's character will be shown using de-aging technology. In a recent interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that they have been working on it, and those portions of Vikram will get an OTT release.

In a recent interview given to Cinema Vikatan, the filmmaker revealed that he wanted to try de-aging Kamal Haasan's character for certain portions. Lokesh and his team had tried to get Hollywood technicians for the same, but the budget was too high. Later, he decided to do the portions in India itself as a trial, and use it in Vikram only if the quality is up to the mark.

Kamal Haasan, who has also produced the film, agreed with the idea and asked him to go ahead. Lokesh Kanagaraj contacted his close friend and his team for the same, and they are still working on the same. The de-aging work needed around 6-8 months to finish, so Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh decided to not include those portions in the film. Instead, that particular scene of Vikram will get an independent release, once the works are finished.

In that case, the de-aging scenes of the Kamal Haasan starrer have all the chances to get an online release, mostly on YouTube or the OTT partner platform, Disney+ Hotstar. In the interview, director Lokesh stated that the makers are not in favour of scrapping those portions, and decided to go ahead with the de-aging work as the idea is extremely appealing. However, the young filmmaker's revelation has left the cine-goers, who are waiting to watch more of Vikram, totally excited.