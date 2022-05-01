Vikram: Kamal Haasan To Romance THIS Actress In The Flashback Portions!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to sport his iconic look from a 1980s blockbuster in Vikram, his upcoming project. As reported earlier, the flashback portions of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have Kamal Haasan playing his younger self onscreen. Interestingly, the National award winner will have a romantic track in the flashback and will be seen romancing a popular actress.

According to the latest updates, popular Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava has been roped in to play Kamal Haasan's love interest in Vikram. The actress is making a cameo appearance in the movie and will have a screen time of around 10 minutes in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan will appear as the 30-year-old self of his character in the movie. The makers have spent around Rs. 10 Crore for the VFX of flashback portions in the film, to recreate the younger look of the veteran actor. The sources close to the project suggest that this technology is being used in an Indian film for the first time in history.

The sources close to Vikram also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winning actor who plays the lead antagonist, will also have a flashback. Sethupathi is said to be playing a character named Soola Karuppan, which is entirely different from the roles he has portrayed in his career so far, in the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Fahadh Faasil is playing another key role in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Andrea Jeremiah, Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese, and others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for Vikram. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. The much-awaited Vikram official trailer and NFTs are all set to be launched at the prestigious Cannes Films Festival, this May.