Vikram: Kamal Haasan To Watch FDFS With Fans At A Chennai Theatre!

Vikram, the Kamal Haasan starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to have a massive release on June 3, Friday. The unbelievable advance booking rates have ensured that Vikram will have a massive opening at the box office. Meanwhile, leading man Kamal Haasan is reportedly planning to watch the first show of the film with his fans.

Yes, you read it right. As per the reports, the Ulaganayan is planning to watch the 4 AM show of Vikram at a Chennai theatre, along with the audiences. The sources close to Kamal Haasan suggest the veteran actor decided to watch the film with audiences, as he wishes to experience their reactions personally.

In that case, Vikram FDFS is going to be a very rare event in the history of Tamil cinema, as most of the stars prefer to watch their films at private screenings. It is extremely rare for a star in the stature of Kamal Haasan to join the audience for the first show of his film. The fans of Ulaganayagan are totally excited about his decision and are all set to welcome him.

Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan in the titular role, marks the veteran actor's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which has been planned as a trilogy, has been garnering attention with its highly promising promo videos and songs. Expectations are riding high on Vikram, which marks Kamal Haasan's comeback to cinema after a long gap of 4 years.