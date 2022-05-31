Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil nd Other Cast Member's Remuneration Is Out!

Kamal Haasan is returning to the silver screen after a gap of three long years with

a power-packed action entertainer Vikram.

Vikram is a multistarrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, who are impeccable performers. The team is involved in promoting the film all over the country and in a few places outside the country as well like Kauala Lumpur, ahead of its theatrical release on June 3.

Amid all the buzz around Vikram, the remunerations of the cast and crew were revealed. And here are all the details about it.

According to the latest reports, the remunerations of the actors and other cast members are as follows:

Kamal Haasan took home a whopping Rs 50 Crore. Vijay Sethupathi was paid Rs 10 Crore and Fahadh Faasil was paid Rs 4 Crore for their respective roles in the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj received a remuneration of Rs 8 Crore for Vikram.

Musician Anirudh Ravichander took home Rs 4 Crore and other technical team was collectively paid Rs 4 Crore.

Speaking of the movie, it is about an ex RAW agent who is called for a rescue mission.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.