Vikram: Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi's Fight Sequence Shot In 15 Days

Just recently, Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan announced his exit from Bigg Boss Ultimate. In his statement shared on Twitter, the star revealed that it has become practically impossible to manage his upcoming film Vikram and the reality show together owing to a clash of dates.

The actor wrote, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss." (sic)

Well now, if latest reports are to be believed, the actor recently shot for an extended sequence also featuring Vijay Sethupathi. For the unversed, Makkal Selvan is playing the main antagonist in the actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reportedly, the duo's high voltage clash was captured recently and it took almost 15 days to complete the shoot of the sequence. Though it has not been revealed, rumour has it that the sequence will be positioned in the climax. It is also being said that the sequence will be a goosebumps-inducing one and Kamal will be seen performing gripping martial art moves. Reportedly, the star will portray two different roles, one of which is of a suspended RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film's shooting is expected to be completed by March 2022. As of now, Vikram is scheduled to release on March 31 this year, however, it will most probably get postponed owing to the post-production process. The film is backed by Kamal's home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.