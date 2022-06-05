    For Quick Alerts
      Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj Pens An Emotional Note, Kamal Haasan Gives Him The Best Advice!

      Vikram, the action thriller that features Kamal Haasan in the lead role, has emerged as a roaring success at the box office. It is truly a dream-come-true project for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is a die-hard Kamal Haasan fan since his childhood days. Lokesh, who couldn't contain his excitement, took to his Twitter page and penned an emotional note post the release of Vikram.

      "I haven't been this emotional ever.The acceptance u've showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don't know how i'm gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj on his Twitter post.

      Kamal Haasan, who shares a great bonding with his Vikram director, reacted to his emotional message with the best advice. "The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on," reads the legendary actor's post.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 23:04 [IST]
