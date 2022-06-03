Vikram OTT Release Date and Time: Kamal Haasan's Action Entertainer Will Stream On Disney Hotstar!

Kamal Haasan appeared on the silver screen after three long years in Vikram. The high octane action entertainer was released on June 3 to a blockbuster response from fans and filmbuffs. The movie has garnered praise for its story, narration and performances. The movie, which is said to be first to have made a Rs 200 Crore pre- release deal is a multistarrer.

The action entertainer reportedly will be available on OTT Disney Hotstar from second week of July, tentatively. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. As part of Vikram's pre-release business, the digital streaming platform has bought the rights of the film's South languages for a whopping Rs 98 Crore. The makers, however, are yet to officially announce Vikram's OTT release date and time.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil are part of the cast where Kamal Haasan essayed the role of a retired policeman. He enters a world of challenges to rescue a high ranking government official and has to fight the odds.

Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Antony Varghese and other played prominent roles in the film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran.