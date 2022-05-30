Vikram Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's First-Ever Film To Do Rs 200 Crore Business!

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram, a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is ready to hit the screens on June 3. The multistarrer film is made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore. Vikram also has a huge backing in the form of an outstanding cast like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

For the first time in his career spanning over five decades, Kamal Haasan's movie has done a business of Rs 200 Crore, before release. With a star-studded film and a story that demands the best, the movie's trailer is quite promising. The movie's rights have been sold out for a whopping amount across parts of India and abroad.

Here is a breakdown of the film's pre-release business worldwide:

Tamil Nadu Theatrical: Rs 35 Crore

Telugu Dubbing Theatrical(AP/TS): Rs 6 Crore

Kerala Theatrical: Rs 5.50 Crore

Karnataka Theatrical: Rs 4.25 Crore

Hindi Dubbing Rights: Rs 35 Crore

Overseas Theatrical: Rs 16 Crore

Satellite & Digital Rights: Rs 98 Crore (Hotstar + Star Vijay)(Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada)

Audio Rights: Rs 3 Crore (Sony)

North India Theatrical: 2 Crore

Total Vikram Pre-release Business Worldwide: Rs 204.75 Crore

Table Profit: Rs 54.75 Crore

The box office expectations are quite high for the film as Kamal Haasan is returning to the celluloid after a gap of three and a half years. Coupled with the exciting cast it has and Lokesh Kanagaraj helming it has amped the excitement among fans of all the heroes in the film and the director.

Bookings have begun in Tamil Nadu and several other parts of the country and reports pouring in are positive. The film is expected to do more business after it opens in theatres. If the story and direction are on point, the movie would do wonders-given the cast includes exceptional actors.

The film revolves around two siblings- one a gangster and the other, a politician. They both kidnap a high-ranking government official and trap him in their prison.

Kamal Haasan will be seen as an ex- RAW agent in the film. He is then assigned to save the government official and the ensuing story is all about it.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das are a few other actors playing prominent roles in the film.

Vikram is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan's in-house production house.