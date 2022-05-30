Vikram Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's First-Ever Film To Do Rs 200 Crore Business!
Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram, a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is ready to hit the screens on June 3. The multistarrer film is made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore. Vikram also has a huge backing in the form of an outstanding cast like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi among others.
For the first time in his career spanning over five decades, Kamal Haasan's movie has done a business of Rs 200 Crore, before release. With a star-studded film and a story that demands the best, the movie's trailer is quite promising. The movie's rights have been sold out for a whopping amount across parts of India and abroad.
Here is a breakdown of the film's pre-release business worldwide:
Tamil
Nadu
Theatrical:
Rs
35
Crore
Telugu Dubbing Theatrical(AP/TS): Rs 6 Crore
Kerala Theatrical: Rs 5.50 Crore
Karnataka Theatrical: Rs 4.25 Crore
Hindi Dubbing Rights: Rs 35 Crore
Overseas Theatrical: Rs 16 Crore
Satellite
&
Digital
Rights:
Rs
98
Crore
(Hotstar
+
Star
Vijay)(Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada)
Audio Rights: Rs 3 Crore (Sony)
North India Theatrical: 2 Crore
Total Vikram Pre-release Business Worldwide: Rs 204.75 Crore
Table Profit: Rs 54.75 Crore
The box office expectations are quite high for the film as Kamal Haasan is returning to the celluloid after a gap of three and a half years. Coupled with the exciting cast it has and Lokesh Kanagaraj helming it has amped the excitement among fans of all the heroes in the film and the director.
Bookings have begun in Tamil Nadu and several other parts of the country and reports pouring in are positive. The film is expected to do more business after it opens in theatres. If the story and direction are on point, the movie would do wonders-given the cast includes exceptional actors.
The
film
revolves
around
two
siblings-
one
a
gangster
and
the
other,
a
politician.
They
both
kidnap
a
high-ranking
government
official
and
trap
him
in
their
prison.
Kamal Haasan will be seen as an ex- RAW agent in the film. He is then assigned to save the government official and the ensuing story is all about it.
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das are a few other actors playing prominent roles in the film.
Vikram is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan's in-house production house.