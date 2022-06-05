Vikram: Suriya Is Overwhelmed With The Response To His Role, Thanks Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj!

Vikram, the latest Kamal Haasan film has opened to a thunderous response and has already earned the blockbuster status. The most exciting part of Vikram is its electrifying climax, where Suriya made a grand entry into director Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe with his stellar cameo appearance. The audiences are in love with Nadippin Nayagan's character Rolex and want to see more of him.

Suriya, who is overwhelmed with the response to his character Rolex in Vikram, took to his official pages and thanked legend Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the same. "Dearest brother @ikamalhaasan How to say this...!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram," wrote the talented actor in a Twitter post.

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!?

This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

Kamal Haasan replied to Suriya's lovely message with a sweet message and concluded it on a quirky note in the signature style of his character in Vikram. "Dear @Suriya_offl brother, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗," reads the legends reply post.

Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi,

This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗 https://t.co/RfeGUO47vD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2022

To the unversed, Suriya's character Rolex is introduced to the Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic universe as the ultimate bad guy who controls Vijay Sethupathi's Sandhanam. In an earlier interview, Kamal Haasan confirmed that the talented actor is going to play a full-fledged character in Vikram 3, and is indeed a part of this universe hereafter.