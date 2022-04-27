Vikram Trailer To Get A Grand Release At The Cannes Film Festival?

Vikram, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan directorial is all set to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022. The project marks the first onscreen collaboration of Kamal Haasan and the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited Vikram trailer is getting a grand release at the Cannes Film Festival.

Yes, you read it right. The Vikram trailer and NFTs will be officially launched at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, Wednesday. The highly exciting update was announced by the makers of the Kamal Haasan project with a social media post, lately. "Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment!," reads the social media post of Raaj Kamal International, the home banner of Kamal Haasan that bankrolls the film.

Check the post here:

Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment!

#KamalHaasan #Vikram #VikramFromJune3 #VikraminVistaverse #Cannes2022 #VikraminCannes pic.twitter.com/1Dan1RnQRR — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) April 25, 2022

In that case, the Vikram trailer will emerge as the first Indian trailer to be launched at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be the first Indian film to get NFTs, and it will be available for land sale in Chennai and Mumbai soon after the official launch. The makers of Vikram are now receiving great appreciation from the film fanatics for the innovative ways of promotions they have introduced.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is playing a retired police officer named Vikram in the movie, which is touted to be a political thriller. Fahadh Faasil, the National-award-winning actor is appearing in a pivotal role in the movie. Vikram will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist, a ruthless man named Soola Karuppan. The project marks both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's first onscreen collaboration with Kamal Haasan.

The much-awaited political thriller features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and others in the supporting roles. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.