Vikram Twitter Review: All The Tweets You Must Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets
The presence of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have amped up the film's range and reach. In addition, the movie has Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in prominent roles.
The movie made a record Rs 200 Crore pre-release business, the first time in Kamal Haasan's career spanning five decades. The theatrical rights and satellite rights of the film were bought for a whopping amount.
Vikram has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. A song written and sung by Kamal Haasan, 'Pathala Pathala' has already become a hit on YouTube.
Notably, the movie's story is about two siblings- a gangster and a politician- who kidnap a governmental official. A retired police officer, Vikram is assigned to save the day.
Kamal Haasan has produced Vikram under his own production house Raaj Kamal Films International. Cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan while editing of Vikram was done by Philomin Raj.
Here are the tweets reviewing Vikram: