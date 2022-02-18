Vilangu Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly anticipated web series Vilangu has finally released on ZEE5. The gripping thriller starring Vimal in the lead role released on the popular video streaming platform on February 18 (Friday). Ever since the web series released, it has been getting exceptional response from the audiences. The leading man's performance too has received immense applause. Directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj, the series has also become the latest to fall prey to piracy. According to reports, Vilangu has been leaked on websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. The sudden leak of the entertainer might now impact it's smooth running on the platform and even its viewership.

The 7-episode web series has Vimal playing the role of a sub-inspector. Shedding light over the story of the web series during his interaction with Cinema Express, director Prashanth shared, "We are so used to seeing police stories set in cities. However, in Vilangu, we will see how a police officer from a rural backdrop solves a mysterious crime in Trichy." He had also added that, unlike other films, he wanted his cop to look average, like the ones people often come across in real life.

Also starring Iniya, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, RNR Manohar and Reshma in supporting roles, Vilangu is backed by Madan under the banner Escape Artists. The investigative thriller's music is composed by Ajeesh, while the editing department is headed by Ganesh. Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer of the latest web series.

The first look of Vilangu was released by actor Sivkarthikeyan on February 1.