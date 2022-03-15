Vilangu Is A Blockbuster Hit; Becomes The Most Watched Tamil Original Series Of ZEE5

With back-to-back super hits in south markets, ZEE5’s regional hold is growing stronger and to add to it, there’s another blockbuster added to the list of hits, Vilangu. The Tamil Original series premiered on ZEE5 on 18th February 2022 and within a month of launch, it has gone on to become the most-watched Tamil Original Series on the platform.

Starring Vemal in the lead role, Vilangu is directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj and produced by Escape Artists Madan and is a 7-episode series. With an IMDB rating of 8.1, Vilangu has been highly praised by Kollywood fraternity and Tamil Nadu Police as a special screening was held for them.

It is an investigative drama featuring Vemal as the protagonist named Paridhi who is a sub-inspector in Vembur Police Station, Trichy. Paridhi is struggling to balance his personal and professional life and now, he must race against time to solve a mysterious crime case that has baffled the police department while ensuring that his personal life is not neglected.

From Sivakarthikeyan and Pandiraj to Harish Kalyan and CV Kumar, PFB the top reviews from Kollywood industry. Streaming now only on ZEE5