Vinay Rai And Vimala Raman To Tie The Knot Soon: Reports

Vinay Rai, the revered actor who made his debut as the protagonist in the 2007 film Unnale Unnale, is now reigning Kollywood with his villain avatars. The actor is basking in the success of his latest venture Etharkkum Thunindhavan headlined by Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

He had also grabbed attention with his acting stints in the 2021 film Doctor featuring Sivakarthikeyan as the leading man. Well now, Vinay has yet again made headlines, but this time for his wedding rumour with actress Vimala Raman.

According to reports, the duo has been in a relationship for quite a long time and is now planning to finally take the next step. Reportedly, the wedding will take place by the end of 2022. Although neither of the actors has confirmed the reports, speculations are rife that they will soon share regarding their big day with fans.

Raman started off her career with the 2006 Tamil film Poi. Later, she went on to be a part of the Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. After almost three years, the actress will be making a comeback with her bilingual (Tamil and Malayalam) project Grandma which is currently in the post-production process. As for Vinay, the actor is awaiting the release of Oh My Dog.