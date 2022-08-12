Viruman Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-Muthaiah's Mass Film Opens To Positive Response!

Actor
Karthi's
latest
action
drama
Viruman,
written
and
directed
by
M
Muthaiah
hit
the
screens
on
August
12.
The
movie
was
received
positively
at
the
box
office.
Especially,
the
chemistry
between
Karthi
and
debutante
Aditi
Shankar
played
out
well
on
the
silver
screen
and
Karthi's
performance
too
received
applause.
For
Viruman,
the
director
and
actor
have
come
together
for
the
second
time
after
2015's
Komban.
The
movie
is
the
story
of
a
happy-go-lucky
lad
by
the
name
Viruman.
He
lives
in
a
village
where
he
maintains
healthy
relationships
with
people.
One
day,
he
finds
out
that
his
father
Muniyandi
is
the
reason
for
his
mother's
suicide.
Enraged
Viruman
leaves
the
house
and
begins
a
rivalry
with
his
father.
The
movie
had
blockbuster
openings
at
the
box
office
on
the
first
day.
The
action
movie
which
showcased
Karthi
in
a
new
image
of
a
slick
mass
hero,
collected
about
Rs
4
Crore
on
the
release
day
in
Tamil
Nadu.
The
movie
stars
Rajkiran,
Prakash
Raj,
Soori,
Karunas,
Vadivukkarasi,
RK
Suresh,
Manoj
Bharathiraja,
Saranya
Ponvannan,
Singampuli,
Ilavarasu,
Rajkumar,
Indraja,
Myna
Nandhini,
and
Indhumathi
among
others
played
some
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
The
film's
soundtrack
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja,
is
received
with
great
applause.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Jyothika
and
Suriya's
2D
Entertainment
banner.
SK
Selvakumar
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
has
been
edited
by
Venkat
Raajen.
The
movie
is
distributed
all
over
Tamil
Nadu
by
Sakthi
Film
Factory.
Viruman
is
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
as
well.