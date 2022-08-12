Viruman Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-Muthaiah's Mass Film Opens To Positive Response!

Actor Karthi's latest action drama Viruman, written and directed by M Muthaiah hit the screens on August 12. The movie was received positively at the box office. Especially, the chemistry between Karthi and debutante Aditi Shankar played out well on the silver screen and Karthi's performance too received applause.

For Viruman, the director and actor have come together for the second time after 2015's Komban. The movie is the story of a happy-go-lucky lad by the name Viruman. He lives in a village where he maintains healthy relationships with people. One day, he finds out that his father Muniyandi is the reason for his mother's suicide. Enraged Viruman leaves the house and begins a rivalry with his father.

The movie had blockbuster openings at the box office on the first day. The action movie which showcased Karthi in a new image of a slick mass hero, collected about Rs 4 Crore on the release day in Tamil Nadu.

The movie stars Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, RK Suresh, Manoj Bharathiraja, Saranya Ponvannan, Singampuli, Ilavarasu, Rajkumar, Indraja, Myna Nandhini, and Indhumathi among others played some prominent roles in the film. The film's soundtrack composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is received with great applause.

The movie is a production venture of Jyothika and Suriya's 2D Entertainment banner. SK Selvakumar cranked the camera for the film which has been edited by Venkat Raajen. The movie is distributed all over Tamil Nadu by Sakthi Film Factory. Viruman is dubbed and released in Telugu as well.