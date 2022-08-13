Viruman Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Muthaiah's Mass Film With Karthi Gets A Good Start!

Actor Karthi and director M Muthaiah's second venture together, a mass action entertainer Viruman, was released all over the world on August 12. The movie received positive word-of-mouth from fans and critics alike. The movie marks the debut of actress Aditi Shankar in Kollywood. The lead pair's chemistry has won appreciation.

Viruman is the story of a cool villager by the name Viruman, played aptly by Karthi. He gets to know that his father, Muniyandi, played by Prakash Raj, was the reason for his mother's suicide. He leaves home after the reveal and henceforth, enmity ensues between them. The film's set-up, visuals, Karthi's power-packed performance, casting, and film's treatment received great appreciation.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Viruman down below:

Day 1: Rs 6.75 Crore

day 2: Rs 7 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 14.25 Crore

Viruman also stars Rajkiran as Nerapandiyan, Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, Aditi Shankar as Thaen, Soori as Kuthukkal, Karunas as Balu, Vadivukkarasi as Muniyandi's mother, RK Suresh as Soonapona, GM Sundar as MLA Pathinettaampadiyan, Singampuli as Thalaiyaari, and Ilavarasu as Sangaiya. The movie also stars Rajkumar as Ilango, Manoj Bharathiraja as Muthukutty, Arundhati, Myna Nandini, Indraja and Indumathi in pivotal roles.

Viruman is produced by actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The film's music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja was met with a thumping response. SK Selvakumar worked as the film's cinematographer and Venkat Raajen took care of the film's editing. The movie was distributed all over Tamil Nadu by Sakthi Film Factory.