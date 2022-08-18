Viruman Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Muthaiah's Mass Action Drama With Karthi Is A Hit!

Actor
Karthi's
latest
mass
action
drama
under
the
direction
of
Muthaiah
is
running
successfully
in
theatres.
With
a
role
that
is
a
cake-walk
for
Karthi,
he
owned
the
character
of
Viruman,
one
happy
and
cheerful
village
guy.
The
movie
stars
Prakash
Raj
as
Karthi's
father
on
whom
the
latter
walks
out
after
knowing
that
his
father
was
the
reason
for
his
mother's
suicide.
Ever
since
rivalry
ensues
between
the
two.
Take
a
look
at
the
6
days
box
office
collection
of
Viruman
down
below
Day
1:
Rs
7.5
Crore
Net
Day
2:
Rs
7.77
Crore
Net
Day
3:
Rs
8.38
Crore
Approx
Day
4:
Rs
6.66
Crore
Approx
Day
5:
Rs
1.86
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.50
Crore
Total
6
Days
Collection:
Rs
33.61
Crore
The
movie
stars
Saranya
Ponvannan
as
Muthulakshmi,
Karthi's
mother,
and
Rajkiran
as
Nerapandiyan.
Karthi
romanced
debutante
Aditi
Shankar
in
the
movie,
which
marks
his
second
collaboration
with
Muthaiah
after
Komban.
The
movie
rightly
delivered
the
punch,
much
to
the
excitement
of
the
fans.
Karthi,
although
has
played
several
roles
of
a
village
guy
earlier,
tried
to
bring
out
his
best
for
Viruman.
The
movie
also
stars
Soori,
Karunas,
Vadivukkarasi,
and
RK
Suresh
among
others.
Suriya
and
Jyothika
are
the
film's
producers
who
helmed
it
under
their
2D
banners.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja's
background
score
added
the
right
amount
of
mood
to
the
film's
set-up
and
SK
Selvakumar
cranked
the
camera.
Viruman
is
edited
by
Venkat
Raajen
and
is
distributed
all
over
the
Tamil
Nadu
state
by
Sakthi
Film
Factory.