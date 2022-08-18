India
      Viruman Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Muthaiah's Mass Action Drama With Karthi Is A Hit!

      Actor Karthi's latest mass action drama under the direction of Muthaiah is running successfully in theatres. With a role that is a cake-walk for Karthi, he owned the character of Viruman, one happy and cheerful village guy. The movie stars Prakash Raj as Karthi's father on whom the latter walks out after knowing that his father was the reason for his mother's suicide. Ever since rivalry ensues between the two.

      Viruman Day 6 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the 6 days box office collection of Viruman down below

      Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net
      Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net
      Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore Approx
      Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore Approx
      Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 1.50 Crore
      Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 33.61 Crore

      The movie stars Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, Karthi's mother, and Rajkiran as Nerapandiyan. Karthi romanced debutante Aditi Shankar in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with Muthaiah after Komban. The movie rightly delivered the punch, much to the excitement of the fans. Karthi, although has played several roles of a village guy earlier, tried to bring out his best for Viruman. The movie also stars Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, and RK Suresh among others.

      Suriya and Jyothika are the film's producers who helmed it under their 2D banners. Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score added the right amount of mood to the film's set-up and SK Selvakumar cranked the camera. Viruman is edited by Venkat Raajen and is distributed all over the Tamil Nadu state by Sakthi Film Factory.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
      X