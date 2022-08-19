India
      Viruman Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi's Mass Film Comfortably Enters Second Week!

      Karthi's latest mass masala film set up against the backdrop of a family drama in a village, Viruman, is running successfully. The movie has been making good money and was received with a positive response from fans and moviegoers alike.

      The story of Viruman is about a village guy, who falls out with his father, after knowing that the latter was responsible for his mother's suicide. Viruman immediately leaves the house and thereafter, the rivalry between the father and son arises.

      Viruman Day 7 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the 7 days box office collection of Viruman down below

      Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net
      Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net
      Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore Approx
      Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore Approx
      Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 1 Crore
      Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 34.64 Crore

      Debutante Aditi Shankar was roped in for the film's female lead opposite Karthi. The pairing looked fresh and entertaining. The movie marks the second collaboration of the actor and director after Komban. The movie, which was released earlier last week on August 12, managed to survive the week and is now running successfully.

      The film stars Prakash Raj as Muniyandi, Viruman's father, Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshi, Viruman's mother, Soori as Kuthukkal, Karunas as Balu, Vadivukkarasi as Muniyandi's mother, RK Suresh as Soonapona, Manoj Bharathiraja as Muthukutty and Raj Kiran as Niraipandiyan Thevar.

      Viruman is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner and distributed all over Tamil Nadu by Shakthi Film Factory. The film's cinematography is handled by SK Selvakumar and edited by Venkat Raajen.

      Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9:41 [IST]
