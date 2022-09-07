Viruman OTT Release Date & Time: Karthi's Mass Action Drama To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Actor Karthi's Viruman, a mass action film directed by M Muthaiah, opened to a massive buzz all over the world on August 12. The movie is being reviewed as a great one-time watch for the brand new mass avatar of Karthi, his performance, and the storytelling storytelling format. The actor romanced debutante Aditi Shankar in this masala film made for the audience who like the genre.

Karthi plays the role of a man who lives happily in the village and gets to know that his father is responsible for the death of his mother, who died by suicide. Since then, the relationship between the father and son derails and rivalry ensues.

The latest update about the Viruman OTT streaming details are out. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video for digital streaming from September 11. The OTT giant has released an official statement confirming the same.

Viruman marks the second collaboration of director M Muthaiah and Karthi. Viruman stars Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, Saranya Ponvannan, Myna Nandini, Manoj Bharathiraja, Rajkiran among others in pivotal roles. The film's cinematography is rendered by SK Selvakumar and edited by Venkat Raajen. The soundtrack of Viruman is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the music is being applauded by fans of the actor and musician.

Jyothika and Suriya produced the film under their 2D Entertainments banner. Sakthi Film Factory distributed Viruman throughout Tamil Nadu. Karthi's Viruman has done decent run at theatres now its all set to make its mark on Amazon Prime from September 11.