Viruman OTT Release Date & Time: Karthi's Mass Action Drama To Stream On Amazon Prime Video?

Actor
Karthi's
Viruman,
a
mass
action
film
directed
by
M
Muthaiah,
opened
to
a
massive
buzz
all
over
the
world
on
August
12.
The
movie
is
being
reviewed
as
a
great
one-time
watch
for
the
brand
new
mass
avatar
of
Karthi,
his
performance,
and
the
storytelling
format.
The
actor
romanced
debutante
Aditi
Shankar
in
this
masala
film
made
for
the
audience
who
like
the
genre.
Karthi
plays
the
role
of
a
man
who
lives
happily
in
the
village
and
gets
to
know
that
his
father
is
responsible
for
the
death
of
his
mother,
who
died
by
suicide.
Since
then,
the
relationship
between
the
father
and
son
derails
and
rivalry
ensues.
The
digital
streaming
rights
of
Viruman
are
reportedly
bagged
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie,
which
is
said
to
have
a
decent
first
half
with
an
interesting
interval
bang,
is
said
to
be
available
for
streaming
from
the
second
week
of
September.
Viruman
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
director
M
Muthaiah
and
Karthi.
Viruman
stars
Prakash
Raj,
Soori,
Karunas,
Vadivukkarasi,
Saranya
Ponvannan,
Myna
Nandini,
Manoj
Bharathiraja,
Rajkiran
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
is
rendered
by
SK
Selvakumar
and
edited
by
Venkat
Raajen.
The
soundtrack
of
Viruman
is
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
and
the
music
is
being
applauded
by
fans
of
the
actor
and
musician.
Jyothika
and
Suriya
produced
the
film
under
their
2D
Entertainments
banner.
Sakthi
Film
Factory
distributed
Viruman
throughout
Tamil
Nadu.