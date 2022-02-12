Vishal Gets Injured On The Sets Of Laththi, See Video

On Friday (February 11), Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy took to his Twitter handle to share that he suffered an injury on the sets while shooting for his upcoming film Laththi. Revealing that he suffered multiple hairline fractures while filming stunt sequences, the star said that he will be joining the team for the final schedule in March.

His tweet read, "Suffered multiple hairline fractures during the filming of this stunt sequence in #Laththi. Off to #Kerala to rejuvenate myself! Will join the crew for the final schedule from March first week 2022. GB."

Along with the tweet, the actor also shared a 1-minute-18-second video wherein he is seen performing some high octane stunt sequences choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein. Soon after he gets injured, the team members are seen applying medicinal creams to the wounds on his right elbow. According to reports, the actor has headed off to Kerala for a three-week trip to rest before getting into action again. Going by the video, the actor will be playing a cop in the entertainer. The film's shooting began in August 2021.

Helmed by A Vinoth Kumar, the revenge action drama features Sunaina and Prabhu in key roles. Produced by Ramana and Nandha Durairaj under Rana Productions banner, the film has a technical crew consisting of music composer Sam CS, editor NB Srikanth and cinematographer KT Balasubramaniem. Laththi will reportedly release in August this year. The film will be out in languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Vishal was previously seen in Veeramae Vaagai Soodum which was released last week on February 4. Directed by Thu Pa Saravanan and featuring Dimple Hayathi, the film received mixed response from the audiences.