Vishnu Vishal And Aishwarya Lekshmi Starrer Upcoming Bilingual Film Gatta Kusthi First Look Poster Released

Actor
Vishnu
Vishal
is
one
of
the
most
important
emerging
stars
of
Tamil
film
industry.
Vennila
Kabadi
Kuzhu,
Indru
Netru
Naalai,
Mundasupatti
and
Ratchasan
are
some
of
his
successful
films
that
grabbed
everyone's
attention.
His
upcoming
bilingual
film
is
Gatta
Kusthi.
Actress
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
is
playing
the
female
lead
in
the
film,
which
is
jointly
produced
by
Vishnu
Vishal
and
popular
Telugu
actor
Ravi
Teja.
Exclusive
stills
of
the
film
were
released
recently
on
actor
Vishnu
Vishal's
38th
birthday.
The
first
look
poster
of
the
film
is
now
out.
Produced
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
languages,
this
film
is
directed
by
Chella
Ayyavu.
Ravi
Teja
also
acted
in
a
special
appearance
in
this
film
and
the
Teugu
version
is
titled
as
Matti
Kusthi.
Earlier,
actor
Vishnu
Vishal
fell
in
love
with
actor
Natraj's
daughter
Rajini
Natraj
and
they
got
married
in
the
year
2011.
They
had
a
son
named
Aryan.
In
this
situation,
they
got
separated
in
2017
due
to
difference
of
opinion.
Within
a
few
years
of
divorce,
Vishnu
Vishal
met
the
famous
badminton
player
Jwala
Gutta
at
an
event.
They
first
met
as
friends
and
later
fell
in
love.
Subsequently,
they
got
married
in
March
2021.
A
few
months
ago,
a
nude
photo
of
Vishnu
vishal
went
viral
on
social
media.
It
is
noteworthy
that
Jwala
Gutta,
who
was
married
to
former
badminton
player
Chetan
Anand,
divorced
him
in
2011.
Shooting
of
Vishnu
Vishal
starrer
Mohan
Das
is
currently
in
progress.