Vishnu Vishal Joins With Ratsasan Ram Kumar After Completing Lal Salaam With Superstar Rajinikanth!

Vishnu Vishal starrer Gatta Kusthi will hit the theaters on December 2, 2022. Following this, Vishnu Vishal will star opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Vishnu Vishal has decided to team up again with his favorite director Ram Kumar.

Vishnu Vishal, who is constantly committing to different stories, is currently acting in Gatta Kusthi. He is confident that Gatta Kusthi will give him a great comeback. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, this film stars Vishnu Vishal along with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and others. It is noteworthy that this film is released by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

In this case, it has been reported that Vishnu Vishal will once again team up with his favorite director Ram Kumar. Vishnu Vishal's 2014 movie Mundasupatti was well received by the fans. Directed by Ram Kumar, this film was made in a very different concept in the comedy genre. Following this, the same alliance delivered another blockbuster hit Ratsasan.

The 2018 film Ratsasan falls in the crime thriller genre. This film surprised the fans with a perfect thriller treat, and also gave Vishnu Vishal a much needed comeback. After this it was said that Ram Kumar will direct the film starring Dhanush. But since the film has not yet taken off, Ram Kumar has again prepared the story for Vishnu Vishal. It has been reported that Sathya Jyothi will produce this film in which Vishnu Vishal will be playing the lead role.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal will also be seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The shooting of the film is said to begin soon and is produced by Lyca, with music composed by AR Rahman. Above all, Superstar Rajinikanth is making a special appearance in this film. Thus, this film also gave great confidence to Vishnu Vishal. Vishnu Vishal is a cricketer, came to cinema because he could not succeed in sports. In this case, he said that he is very happy as his biggest dream is to act in the character of a cricketer became possible in the film Lal Salaam. With that, it is certain that Lal Salaam film is made in the background of cricket.