Who Is Aayesha? Read About The Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant Here

Ayshath
Zeenath
Beevi
AKA
Aayesha
was
born
in
Kasaragod,
Kerala,
in
a
conservative
Muslim
family
and
had
to
earn
their
disappointment
to
start
her
acting
career.
Aayesha
began
her
acting
career
in
Tamil
with
Ponmagal
Vanthal
in
2018.
She
became
famous
for
her
performance
in
Zee
Tamil
serial
Sathya.
Many
know
her
as
Sathya
than
as
Aayesha.
She
was
praised
for
her
performance
as
boyish
young
girl.
Before
acting
in
serials
she
participated
in
the
Vijay
TV
reality
show
Ready
Steady
Po
in
2017,
marking
the
beginning
of
her
media
career.
Ayesha
made
her
debut
in
the
movie
Dhilluku
Dhuddu
2,
in
a
supporting
role.
Her
entry
into
the
Bigg
Boss
stage
was
a
spectacle.
She
walked
in
with
a
reddish
hoodie,
and
her
outfit
turned
heads
faster
than
lightning.
In
her
intro
video,
she
said
she
never
understood
how
her
career
offended
her
family.
She
said
she
was
making
a
honourable
living
from
working
hard
and
doing
what
made
her
happy.
She
said
it
took
a
lot
to
overcome
the
neglect
and
rejection,
and
move
on
with
her
goals.
Aayesha
said
she
was
looking
forward
to
a
phase
in
her
life
after
her
time
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
compared
to
her
life
so
far.