Who Is Aayesha? Read About The Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant Here

Ayshath Zeenath Beevi AKA Aayesha was born in Kasaragod, Kerala, in a conservative Muslim family and had to earn their disappointment to start her acting career.

Aayesha began her acting career in Tamil with Ponmagal Vanthal in 2018. She became famous for her performance in Zee Tamil serial Sathya. Many know her as Sathya than as Aayesha. She was praised for her performance as boyish young girl.

Before acting in serials she participated in the Vijay TV reality show Ready Steady Po in 2017, marking the beginning of her media career. Ayesha made her debut in the movie Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, in a supporting role.

Her entry into the Bigg Boss stage was a spectacle. She walked in with a reddish hoodie, and her outfit turned heads faster than lightning.

In her intro video, she said she never understood how her career offended her family. She said she was making a honourable living from working hard and doing what made her happy. She said it took a lot to overcome the neglect and rejection, and move on with her goals.

Aayesha said she was looking forward to a phase in her life after her time in the Bigg Boss house compared to her life so far.