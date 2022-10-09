Who is Shivin Ganesan? Read About The Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant Here!

Shivin Ganesan is a proud Trans-woman who moved to Singapore to pursue her career. She found her independence in her new home. Her mother had constantly tried to get out of the "phase" but then realized life might be difficult for her here and sent her to Singapore.

Shivin, however, decided to come back to India, as she felt that the only reason she was staying away was that her gender identity could make life tricky. She chose to still come here and face the consequences. Shivin wanted to establish that a person's gender identity only has relevance to their partner and the rest of society should ideally not make it their focus.

She added that she didn't find the need to get into protests or make a big deal out of her identity. As long as she could manage to live peacefully with a decent career and lifestyle she considered her life a success. She said she wanted to give confidence to trans-teens and their parents that a smooth life would still wait for them as long as they get educated.

Shivin mentioned she has always been keen on participating in arts and performances. She vented about how the industry ends up using male artists to play trans roles instead of hiring a trans actor. She said that would open doors for many trans-women who are dreaming of an acting career.

She has represented India in Miss Trans Star International held in Spain recently.