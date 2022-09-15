Will Arun Vijay’s Investigation Thriller Sinam Do Better Than Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu At The Box-Office ?

Sinam will be released as Director GNR Kumaravelan's 5th film. The filmmaker is well-known for his action drama Haridas. Though his previous film Wagah didn't do well at the box office, he came up with Sinam after six years of hard work and dedication. The trailer of Sinam is too good with some template thriller elements and the film is releasing tomorrow (September 16, 2022). The story of this crime investigation thriller revolves around a double murder case and the sensitive and emotional sub-inspector Pari Venkat.

GNR Kumaravelan at the Sinam audio launch event said, "My Dad appreciated me for Haridas and told me emotion is my strength. And I took that as the key element for doing Sinam. Writer Saravanan who works in police department did the script work for this film. He told me some incidents and i picked a storyline from there. We worked together on the script for almost 6 months and it really came out well."

Arun Vijay was one among the few celebrities who appreciated Haridas at the time of its release. He also asked the director to come up with a script and it happened after a long time with Sinam. Arun Vijay liked the script and to the director's surprise, came forward to produce the film as well. Sneak-peek of the film is out and it carries a message about virtue in anger.

On the other hand, Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu hit the theatres on September 15, and is receiving mixed reviews. His performance, screen prescence, top-notch cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, the high point interval, single shot fights, Muthu Bhai transformation towards the end and AR Rahman's background music are the pulling factors of the film. But his fans are disappointed with the slow pace of the film.

As director Gautam Vasudev Menon and writer Jeyamohan said in their recent interviews to some media portals, this may not be a film for the first day first show audience. The film is based on real incidents and it will have its own style of narration. People may slowly get into the world of Muthu and they will start celebrating it. Considering the pros and cons of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Will Sinam stand out for Arun Vijay with its quality content and racy screenplay after a commercial masala film Yaanai? Will Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have an impact on the box office collection of Sinam? Let's wait and watch!