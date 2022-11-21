Will Thalapathy 67 Be A Part Of LCU - Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

Update: Leading industry trackers are claiming that Thalapathy 67 being a part of LCU is confirmed. Keep Calm & Wait For Lokesh To Announce!

Ever since Lokesh Kanagaraj was done with Vikram, people have been drilling anyone even remotely associated with him, about Thalapathy 67. The film has not been announced officially yet and this is probably the seventeenth time I'm repeating that line. However, updates have been pouring in about the cast members although we can't be sure which ones are official and which ones aren't.

Now, as the expected date of the film's commencement is approaching, there were talks about Kamal Haasan doing a cameo in Thalapathy 67, and about RKFI, Raaj Kamal Films International co-producing the film.

This could mean that Kamal Haasan might appear as Vikram, and RKFI's involvement could suggest that the Vikram Universe might find its way into the Thalapathy 67 universe.

In a recent interview, Narain stated that he knows he is not in Thalapathy 67 and that was that. The buzz created was however suggesting that he said he won't be in Thalapathy 67 but Kamal would be, as Vikram.

Considering that the next time Lokesh gets to work with Vijay again might be in a couple of years at least, and by then the universe would be approaching its peak. If Thalapathy 67 is not set in the LCU, it would be quite hard to rope him in at a later stage and the universe might miss out on one of the biggest stars of the industry. It's highly unlikely that Thalapathy 67 won't be a part of LCU.

However, however... from the updates there seem to be way too many stars in Thalapathy 67 already integrating it into the LCU would mean a highly overcrowded universe where one struggles to remember who is who. So there is the possibility that this could be a standalone film as well.

We are as impatient as you to know more for sure about Thalapathy 67 but we might have to wait at least a few weeks before that happens. Until then, happy waiting.