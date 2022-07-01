Yaanai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Arun Vijay's latest release Yaanai, is an action drama written and directed by Hari, who helmed the Singham series with actor Suriya. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar, was released amid decent expectations.

The movie is reviewed as a superhit commercial drama with commercial elements right at place. The story revolves around PRV's family, who lives with his two wives and children. A family feud between the children of both the wives and an accidental death in the family drives the situation out of hand. What happens between the families next forms the crux of the movie.

Meanwhile, the movie got pirated hours after its theatrical release. A few unscrupulous websites have copied high quality video links to the movie and have been sharing it all over the internet. When a movie receives a positive talk, piracy is a big threat to the film's performance at the box office.

Yaanai has Samuthirakani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ammu Abhirami, Yogi Babu, and VIS Jayapalan among others in prominent roles. Cinematography of the film is handled by Gopinath and editing by Anthony. GV Prakash Kumar scored the film's music. Sakthivel, Vedikkaranpatti S produced the film under Drumsticks Productions.

The movie is shot across Tamil Nadu in regions like Ramanathapuram, Rameshwaram, Thoothukudi, Palani and Karaikudi.