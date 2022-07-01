    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yaanai Twitter Review: Tweets To Read About Arun Vijay's Action Drama Before You Book Your Tickets!

      By
      |

      Yaanai is an action thriller directed by Singham fame Hari, starring Arun Vijay. The movie was released amid decent expectations at the box office on July 1.

      Yaanai Twitter Review

      Going by the film's trailer, Arun Vijay played the role of a quintessential family guy who goes to any length to ensure that his peace and happiness at home are untouched.

      PRV's family lives with his two wives and children. There is a family who is convinced that PRV's family caused the death of his brother. The incidents that unfold between the two families are all about Yaanai.

      Yaanai Twitter Review

      The music for Yaanai is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The movie is cinematographed by S Gopinath and Edited by Anthony.

      Samuthirakani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abirami, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Bose Venkat, Jayabalan, Rajesh, Pugazh, Prema Priya, Sanjeev Venkat, Ramachandra Raju are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

      Check out the tweets of enthusiastic filmgoers who have watched Yaanai

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X