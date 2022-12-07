Yashika Aannand's Bold Act Towards The Person Who Misbehaved With Her Goes Viral!

Yashika Aannand is a popular Tamil cinema actress. She is basically a Punjabi model. He stole the hearts of the youth within a short time of her entry into cinema. She made her debut in the Tamil movie Kavalai Vendaam.

Later with Gautham Karthik's adult comedy film Iruttu Arai Murattu Kuthu, she became a much famous young celebrity among the fans. Besides, all the films she acted in so far are glamourous characters. Also, she participated in the Bigg Boss show which was aired on Vijay TV in 2018. Although she did not win the title in the Bigg Boss show, it can be said that she used the opportunity that she got properly.

She got a huge fan base through Bigg Boss. After Bigg Boss, she has acted in many films. However, actress Yashika Aannand was admitted to the hospital with injuries in the accident that happened near Mamallapuram, Chennai. After the accident, Yashika could not walk properly. Due to this, she was temporarily away from all the films she was acting in and the programs she participated in.

Yashika Aannand got an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss Ultimate as well. However, she refused to participate in the program saying that she would not be able to perform the tasks as before. Yashika, who is recovering from the accident, has started acting in films again. She was recently seen in the SJ Surya starrer Kadamayai Sei. This film received poor response among the fans.

Currently, Yashika Aannand is acting in the upcoming film RC 15 starring Ram Charan. This film is directed by Shankar. After that she will act in the Kannada film Siren. She is also committed to act in a yet-to-be-titled horror film and two more Tamil films. In this situation, Yashika Aannand's post about the person who misbehaved with her is going viral on social media.

Yashika Aannand acted as a junior artiste in one of Santhanam's films at the age of 14. Then a person misbehaved with Yashika Aannand and an angry Yashika kicked him in his private parts. She shared this with her fans after so many years on social media. Some of her die-hard fans are sharing this post with captions such as, "Wow! What a bold lady she is?" and "Be like Yashika Aannand".