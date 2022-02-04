Yashika Says She Has Broken Up With Niroop, Here's What She Feels About Him Meeting Abhirami In BB House
Bigg Boss fame Yashika Aannand has become the current talk of the town. In her recent Q&A session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she and Niroop Nandakumar are no longer together and have broken up a couple of months back. She disclosed about her split with the Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant while answering a fan's query on her relationship with him. She wrote, "We broke up a couple of months back."
Further, she shared that they both are gradually moving on in life after their break-up and she has no plans of getting hitched for now.
To a question about her wedding plans with Niroop, she said, "We are good friends now and always will. Haha we are slowly moving on and I don't see any marriage plans with anyone right now."
During the session, she also revealed her current relationship status sharing that she is very much single and happy. When another social media user asked about her thoughts on Niroop meeting his ex-girlfriend Abhirami in Bigg Boss Ultimate, Yashika commented that she is totally fine with it. Her reply read, "I knew they're going to be in the same house already. And I'm totally fine with it. They're two matured individuals who can take their own decisions. And I'm no one to comment about it. Live and let live."
For
the
unversed,
recently
during
the
first
task
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
Abhirami
indirectly
revealed
that
she
is
Niroop's
ex,
which
definitely
left
many
open-mouthed.
Apparently,
she
wanted
to
know
his
first
reaction
on
seeing
her
in
the
house
on
day
1.
Coming back to Yashika, she further gave a befitting reply to a netizen who asked if she is a v**gin, saying, "No I'm Yashika", with a face with tears of joy emoji.