Yashika Says She Has Broken Up With Niroop, Here's What She Feels About Him Meeting Abhirami In BB House

Bigg Boss fame Yashika Aannand has become the current talk of the town. In her recent Q&A session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she and Niroop Nandakumar are no longer together and have broken up a couple of months back. She disclosed about her split with the Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant while answering a fan's query on her relationship with him. She wrote, "We broke up a couple of months back."

Further, she shared that they both are gradually moving on in life after their break-up and she has no plans of getting hitched for now.

To a question about her wedding plans with Niroop, she said, "We are good friends now and always will. Haha we are slowly moving on and I don't see any marriage plans with anyone right now."

During the session, she also revealed her current relationship status sharing that she is very much single and happy. When another social media user asked about her thoughts on Niroop meeting his ex-girlfriend Abhirami in Bigg Boss Ultimate, Yashika commented that she is totally fine with it. Her reply read, "I knew they're going to be in the same house already. And I'm totally fine with it. They're two matured individuals who can take their own decisions. And I'm no one to comment about it. Live and let live."

For the unversed, recently during the first task of Bigg Boss Ultimate, Abhirami indirectly revealed that she is Niroop's ex, which definitely left many open-mouthed. Apparently, she wanted to know his first reaction on seeing her in the house on day 1.

Coming back to Yashika, she further gave a befitting reply to a netizen who asked if she is a v**gin, saying, "No I'm Yashika", with a face with tears of joy emoji.