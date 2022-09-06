Yashoda Teaser Announcement Video Out! What Is Samantha Reaching Out For?

Yashoda's teaser release date was announced with a poster on the day of Ganesh Chathurthi, on August 31. The teaser will release at 5.49 pm on September 9.

The announcement poster showed Samantha in a crowded space, which looks like some sort of a corridor, or a hallway. The background is blurred, and she looks determined and appears focused with a blank stare aimed nowhere.

Now an announcement video has been shared on the twitter handle of Sridevi Movies, which shows Samantha behind a window, and she reaches out for a bird that is on the other side of the window. The camera zooms out fast, as her hand reaches out.

From the poster and the video, the film appears to be intense and serious, and might have a psychological angle. Wikipedia describes Yashoda as a science-fiction thriller. The bird may be a metaphor, and this could even be a time travel adventure. The blurred backdrop in the poster could possibly be a futuristic setup. Who knows! We can speculate all we want, but we will know better when the teaser arrives on September 9.

The film also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Yashoda is written and directed by the duo Hari-Harish. Pulagam Chinnanarayana and Challa Bhagyalakshmi penned the dialogues for the film. The project is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies. The film is shot by M Sukumar, edited by Marthand Venkatesh, and the film's music is composed by Mani Sharma.

The film was initially scheduled for an August 2022 release but was later postponed.