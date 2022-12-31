Year Ender 2022: RRR To Vikram, List Of Top 10 Biggest Blockbusters At The Tamil Nadu Box Office
This year can be said to be a jackpot year for South Indian cinema. Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema and Kannada cinema have shocked the Bollywood by collecting crores of rupees. Among the Tamil films released this year, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has taken the top spot in that list.
Top 10 Grossers of 2022 at the #TamilNadu Box-Office :
1. #PS1
2. #Vikram
3. #Beast
4. #Valimai
5. #KGF
6. #Don
7. #Thiruchitrambalam
8. #RRR
9. #LoveToday
10. #Sardar
Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan in two parts based on Kalki's novel. The first part of it was released on September 30 and was a hit. The film collected almost more than 450 crores. The movie was enjoyed by the fans in the theaters by going with families. Like Baahubali, the first part was a massive hit, and the expectations for the second part are high. It has been officially announced that the second part of this film will release on 28th April 2023. If this part is released, surely Ponniyin Selvan will cross 1000 crores in collection of both parts. The success of this film has become important for Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and many others.
The next Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram collected 450 crore rupees at the box office. It can be said that Vikram is also the favorite film of Tamil cinema fans among the films released this year. It can be said that Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU Connect gave a hand to this film. As he is going to direct Vijay 67 next, the collection of that film will definitely eat up Vikram's collection.
Directed by H Vinod and starring Ajith, Valimai was released in February this year. The film received mixed reviews. But the film grossed more than 200 crore rupees. In the list of highest grossing Tamil films, Valimai is at number 4.
KGF 2 comes at number 5 in the row. Though it is not a direct Tamil film, the expectations among the Tamil audience was too high due to the effect of KGF 1.
The film Tiruchirambalam, directed by Mithran R Jawahar and starring Dhanush, was released without big promotions. The movie was a huge hit with its simple story. It has collected more than 110 crore rupees and is at the 7th position in the list.
It's not a big deal that the big heroes movies collection is awesome. Pradeep Ranganathan has scared entire Tamil Nadu in his second film. His first film Komali grossed Rs 50 crore. He played the lead role in the next film. Love Today, which was released a few weeks ago amid mockery reviews, collected well and got the 9th position in the list. It also became the talk of the Kollywood. It is said that after the success of this film, which has attracted the 2K kids of today, the opportunity to direct Superstar Rajinikanth has come to him.
SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is again not a direct Tamil film got 9th place in the list with almost all the Tamil families watching it. The story, screenplay, visuals, performance and all the aspects of the film was too good to impress the audience. The Bahubalic effect has paved the way for it to collect more at the Box Office.
While Ponniyin Selvan, which was already released in Karthi's role, is on this list, Karthi's Sardaar is also at the 10th position. Directed by PS Mithran, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore. The film's collection skyrocketed as Prince that released along with it got flopped.