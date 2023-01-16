Adil Khan Finally Accepts Rakhi Sawant As His WIFE, Says ‘Had To Handle...'; Her Reaction Is UNMISSABLE

Rakhi
Sawant's
wedding
with
her
boyfriend,
Adil
Durrani,
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
since
the
past
few
days.
After
Rakhi
shared
some
pictures
from
their
low-key
wedding,
the
latter,
as
per
several
media
reports,
denied
getting
married
to
her
and
called
the
wedding
fake.
The
actress
was
spotted
in
a
devastated
state
by
the
paparazzi
two
days
ago
and
cried
inconsolably
over
Adil
not
being
accepted
by
her
"husband."
However,
after
days
of
denial
and
secrecy,
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
Adil
finally
accepted
his
marriage
with
Rakshi
Sawant
on
Instagram.
On
Monday
morning,
he
shared
their
wedding
pic
where
he
and
Rakhi
had
garlands
around
their
necks.
He
stated
in
the
post
that
he
had
never
denied
his
marriage
to
Rakhi,
and
the
internet
sensation
reaction
to
his
post
is
simply
unmissable.
ADIL
DURRANI
CONFIRMS
MARRIAGE
WITH
RAKHI
SAWANT
Pictures
and
videos
of
Rakhi
Sawant
and
Adil
Durrani's
nikkah
were
all
over
the
internet
last
week.
It
showed
Rakhi
and
Adil
signing
the
marriage
certificate
and
exchanging
garlands,
while
the
certificate
also
showed
the
actress's
name
changed
to
Rakhi
Sawant
Fatima.
However,
Adil
had
been
reluctant
to
accept
the
marriage.
And
now,
on
Monday,
Adil
shared
a
picture
from
their
nikkah
ceremony
and
wrote,
"So
here's
an
announcement
finally
,I
never
said
I
am
not
married
to
you
Rakhi.
Just
had
to
handle
few
things
so
had
to
be
quiet,
happy
married
life
to
us
Rakhi
(pappudi)."
An
overjoyed
Rakhi
quickly
showered
love
on
Adil's
post.
She
commented,
saying,
"Thanks
jaan
lots
of
love."
RAKHI
SAWANT
REACTIONS
TO
ADIL
DURRANI'S
DENIAL
Last
week,
Rakhi
was
spotted
crying
in
front
of
the
media
and
revealing
that
she
and
Adil
got
married
last
May.
She
also
stated
that
her
mother
is
in
the
hospital
and
is
clueless
about
her
marriage
situation.
Meanwhile,
sharing
the
news
with
her
fans
on
Instagram,
Rakhi
had
written,
"Finally,
I'm
happy
so
excited
and
got
married
my
love
is
4
Ever
unconditional
love
fr
you
Adil."