After Lalettan, Popular Bollywood Star Likely To Join Jailer; Nelson Sets Huge Expectations For Superstar Film

Nelson
Dilipkumar
is
working
hard
to
set
huge
expectations
for
his
upcoming
film
Jailer
starring
Superstar
Rajinikanth.
The
latest
buzz
is
that
a
popular
Bollywood
Star
is
being
roped
in
after
the
official
confirmation
of
Malayalam
Star
Mohanlal's
entry
to
the
film.
Strong
sources
from
the
film
industry
says
that
the
Bollywood
celebrity
is
none
other
than
Amitabh
Bachchan.
Actor
Rajinikanth
is
currently
acting
in
Nelson
Dilipkumar's
Jailer.
Rajini
will
play
the
role
of
Muthuvel
Pandian
in
this.
The
film
stars
many
leading
actors
including
famous
Kannada
actor
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Ramya
Krishnan,
Yogi
Babu,
Vinayakan
and
Vasanth
Ravi.
Produced
by
Sun
Pictures,
the
film
is
composed
by
Anirudh.
The
shooting
of
the
film
is
going
on
in
full
swing.
A
few
days
ago
there
were
reports
on
the
internet
that
Malayalam
actor
Mohanlal
will
play
the
lead
role
along
with
Rajinikanth
in
Jailer.
In
this
case,
the
production
company
has
released
the
official
information
that
actor
Mohanlal
has
joined
the
movie
Jailer
along
with
a
photo
taken
on
the
set.
This
confirmed
Mohanlal's
involvement
in
Jailer.
It
is
noteworthy
that
Mohanlal
has
already
acted
in
Unnaipol
Oruvan
with
Kamal
Haasan,
Jilla
with
Vijay
and
Kapaan
with
Suriya.
Netizens
got
excited
with
this
latest
buzz
and
says
Nelson
is
back
with
a
bang
this
time.
Actor
Amitabh
Bachchan
celebrated
his
80th
birthday
recently.
Actor
Rajinikanth
congratulated
him.
In
it,
"Legend.
He
always
inspired
me.
The
true
superhero
of
our
legendary
Indian
cinema
is
entering
the
age
of
80.Happy
birthday
to
Amitabh
Bachchan,
who
deserves
my
love
and
respect."
Amitabh
Bachchan
replied,
"Rajini
sir..
you
give
me
a
lot
of
respect.
I
cannot
be
compared
to
your
immense
height
and
pride.
You
are
not
only
a
colleague,
but
also
a
very
dear
friend.
My
thanks
and
love
for
your
love."
This
is
just
an
example
of
how
the
two
biggest
Superstars
of
Indian
Cinema
respect
each
other.
Let's
wait
and
watch
the
magic
they
both
gonna
bring
together
on
screen
in
Jailer.