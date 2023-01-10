Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Manju Warrier Uses Cuss Words During Promotion; Leaves Fans SHOCKED

The
team
of
Ajith
Kumar's
upcoming
film
Thunivu
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
promote
the
film
as
we
are
just
a
daw
way
from
the
movie's
premiere.
While
we
await
the
movie's
premiere,
the
movie's
cast
and
crew
are
amping
up
out
anticipation
by
sharing
insights
about
the
movie.
The
film's
co-lead
Manju
Warrier
has
been
speaking
in
interviews
about
the
movie.
In
one
such
incident,
Manju
was
asked
by
a
VJ
to
render
dialogues
of
the
film's
leading
man
Ajith
Kumar.
Manju
Warrier
instantly
took
to
the
stage
and
rendered
a
dialogue
of
Ajith
Kumar's
character
in
the
movie.
And
while
doing
so,
she
took
the
fans
by
surprise
by
uttering
a
cuss
word
that
Ajith
speaks
in
the
movie.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
the
film
has
been
awarded
with
a
U/A
certificate
by
the
Censor
Board
Of
Film
Certification
(CBFC).
The
board
also
recommend
13
cuts
in
the
film
all
of
which
reportedly
had
cuss
words.
Even
the
trailer
contains
Ajith
Kumar
uttering
a
cuss
word.
About
the
movie,
it
is
led
by
Ajith
Kumar
and
Manju
Warrier,
while
John
Kokkan
is
said
to
play
the
main
antagonist.
Touted
to
be
a
bank
heist
drama,
Thunivu
is
helmed
by
H
Vinoth
and
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor.
This
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
among
Ajith
Kumar,
Boney
Kapoor,
and
H
Vinoth
after
their
previous
ventures
Nerkonda
Paarvai
and
Valimai.
So
anticipations
are
high
on
this
upcoming
movie.
The
film
will
hit
the
theatres
on
January
11
as
a
Pongal
special
and
it
will
clash
at
the
box
office
with
Vijay's
Varisu,
which
is
also
slated
for
release
on
the
same
day.
Speaking
of
Varisu,
the
film
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
leading
lady,
while
Vamshi
Paidipally
has
bankrolled
it.
Tollywood
filmmaker
Dil
Raju
has
bankrolled
the
project.
