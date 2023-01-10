Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Manju Warrier Uses Cuss Words During Promotion; Leaves Fans SHOCKED

The team of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film as we are just a daw way from the movie's premiere. While we await the movie's premiere, the movie's cast and crew are amping up out anticipation by sharing insights about the movie. The film's co-lead Manju Warrier has been speaking in interviews about the movie.

In one such incident, Manju was asked by a VJ to render dialogues of the film's leading man Ajith Kumar. Manju Warrier instantly took to the stage and rendered a dialogue of Ajith Kumar's character in the movie. And while doing so, she took the fans by surprise by uttering a cuss word that Ajith speaks in the movie.

It is to be noted that the film has been awarded with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The board also recommend 13 cuts in the film all of which reportedly had cuss words. Even the trailer contains Ajith Kumar uttering a cuss word.

About the movie, it is led by Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, while John Kokkan is said to play the main antagonist. Touted to be a bank heist drama, Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This film marks the third collaboration among Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and H Vinoth after their previous ventures Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. So anticipations are high on this upcoming movie.

The film will hit the theatres on January 11 as a Pongal special and it will clash at the box office with Vijay's Varisu, which is also slated for release on the same day. Speaking of Varisu, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Vamshi Paidipally has bankrolled it. Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju has bankrolled the project.