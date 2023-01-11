Thunivu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ajith's Action Film Opens To Blockbuster Reviews
Thunivu story is about a gang led by gangster Radha whose gang that goes to rob a private bank only to realize that there is a heist underway. The police and the gang try to find out the mystery man called Darkdevil.
Thala
Ajith
Kumar
has
hit
the
box
office
for
Pongal
this
year
with
H
Vinoth's
action-heist
movie
Thunivu.
The
movie
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
Vinoth
and
Ajith
after
Nerkonda
Parvai
and
Valimai.
The
movie
opened
to
mixed
reviews
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
is
reviewed
as
a
stylish
action
thriller
with
appreciation
pouring
in
for
the
performance
of
Ajith
and
Manju
Warrier.
The
film's
screenplay
and
story
have
received
applause.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Boney
Kapoor's
Bayview
Projects
LLP
in
association
with
Zee
Studios
on
a
budget
of
Rs
200
Crore.
Nirav
Shah
cranked
the
camera,
and
Ghibran
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film.
On
the
release
day
of
the
movie,
Thunivu
made
about
Rs
23
Crore
from
all
over
India.
The
occupancy
ratio
on
the
first
day
was
over
65%
with
seats
filling
through
the
end
of
the
day.
The
movie
stars
Samuthirakani,
Pavani
Reddy,
John
Kokken,
Mamatha
Chari,
Veera,
Chirag
Jani,
and
Bagavathi
Perumal
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
filming
of
Thunivu
took
place
in
Hyderabad
and
Bangkok.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 20:05 [IST]