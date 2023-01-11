Thunivu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ajith's Action Film Opens To Blockbuster Reviews

Thunivu story is about a gang led by gangster Radha whose gang that goes to rob a private bank only to realize that there is a heist underway. The police and the gang try to find out the mystery man called Darkdevil.

Thunivu Photo Credit: Gallery

Thala Ajith Kumar has hit the box office for Pongal this year with H Vinoth's action-heist movie Thunivu. The movie marks the third collaboration between Vinoth and Ajith after Nerkonda Parvai and Valimai. The movie opened to mixed reviews at the box office.

The movie is reviewed as a stylish action thriller with appreciation pouring in for the performance of Ajith and Manju Warrier. The film's screenplay and story have received applause.

Thegimpu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Thunivu story is about a gang led by gangster Radha whose gang that goes to rob a private bank only to realize that there is a heist underway. The police and the gang try to find out the mystery man called Darkdevil.

The movie is a production venture of Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios on a budget of Rs 200 Crore. Nirav Shah cranked the camera, and Ghibran composed the entire soundtrack for the film.

Ajith in Thunivu Photo Credit: Gallery

A Look At All-India Advance Gross Report For Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy, & Waltair Veerayya!

On the release day of the movie, Thunivu made about Rs 23 Crore from all over India. The occupancy ratio on the first day was over 65% with seats filling through the end of the day.

The movie stars Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, John Kokken, Mamatha Chari, Veera, Chirag Jani, and Bagavathi Perumal among others in crucial roles. The filming of Thunivu took place in Hyderabad and Bangkok.