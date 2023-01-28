AK62 Latest Update: Director Magizh Thirumeni Replaces Vignesh Shivan? Here's What We Know

A meeting between Vijay and Magizh Thirumeni has taken place earlier in 2019. At that time, Vijay said OK to the story told by Magizh Thirumeni. But the work of the film did not continue.

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu released on january 11th and became a blockbuster hit at the box office. After this it was officially announced that Ajith will be acting in the film AK62 directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions. Anirudh was going to compose music for this film.

Aishwarya Rai was roped in to act opposite Ajith in this movie. Arvind Swamy and Santhanam are also confirmed to play the lead roles in this movie. Ajith fans were excited as the Ajith-Santhanam combo will be teaming up after Kreedam and Billa. The expectations for this film were too high.

At this stage, there were reports that Vignesh Sivan had left the film because the production side did not like the story and another director is going to direct the film. In this case, reports are spreading in the cinema circles that Magizh Thirumeni, who has directed films such as Thadam, Thadayara Thaakka, Meegaman, and KalagaThalaivan, is going to direct Ajith's AK 62.

During 2019, there were reports that Magizh Thirumeni will direct actor Vijay's film. A meeting between Vijay and Magizh Thirumeni has taken place. At that time, Vijay said OK to the story told by Magizh Thirumeni. But the work of the film did not continue. In this case, it is being widely talked about in the cinema circles that even the mass story told by Magizh Thirumeni to actor Vijay may be converted as AK 62 film with Ajith Kumar.