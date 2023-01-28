AK62 Latest Update: Director Magizh Thirumeni Replaces Vignesh Shivan? Here's What We Know

Ajith
Kumar
starrer
Thunivu
released
on
january
11th
and
became
a
blockbuster
hit
at
the
box
office.
After
this
it
was
officially
announced
that
Ajith
will
be
acting
in
the
film
AK62
directed
by
Vignesh
Shivan
and
produced
by
Lyca
Productions.
Anirudh
was
going
to
compose
music
for
this
film.
Aishwarya
Rai
was
roped
in
to
act
opposite
Ajith
in
this
movie.
Arvind
Swamy
and
Santhanam
are
also
confirmed
to
play
the
lead
roles
in
this
movie.
Ajith
fans
were
excited
as
the
Ajith-Santhanam
combo
will
be
teaming
up
after
Kreedam
and
Billa.
The
expectations
for
this
film
were
too
high.
At
this
stage,
there
were
reports
that
Vignesh
Sivan
had
left
the
film
because
the
production
side
did
not
like
the
story
and
another
director
is
going
to
direct
the
film.
In
this
case,
reports
are
spreading
in
the
cinema
circles
that
Magizh
Thirumeni,
who
has
directed
films
such
as
Thadam,
Thadayara
Thaakka,
Meegaman,
and
KalagaThalaivan,
is
going
to
direct
Ajith's
AK
62.
During
2019,
there
were
reports
that
Magizh
Thirumeni
will
direct
actor
Vijay's
film.
A
meeting
between
Vijay
and
Magizh
Thirumeni
has
taken
place.
At
that
time,
Vijay
said
OK
to
the
story
told
by
Magizh
Thirumeni.
But
the
work
of
the
film
did
not
continue.
In
this
case,
it
is
being
widely
talked
about
in
the
cinema
circles
that
even
the
mass
story
told
by
Magizh
Thirumeni
to
actor
Vijay
may
be
converted
as
AK
62
film
with
Ajith
Kumar.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 15:33 [IST]