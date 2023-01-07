‘All Theaters In The Hands Of One Person...’: Thol Thirumavalavan Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's Attrocities!

Thirumavalavan, leader of the Liberation Tigers of India and MP, said that if all the theaters in Tamil Nadu come under the hands of one person, the situation has created a stir among DMK members.

Thol Thirumavalavan flags the monopoly of theatres by Red Giant without naming it. Speaking at the audio launch function of the movie "Irumban" Thiruma says, movie industry is being corporatised What will happen if one person controls the entire theatres says Thiruma.

A film music launch was held in Chennai. Thirumavalavan, president of the Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, who participated in the event, said, "A lot of changes have taken place in Tamil Nadu through the film industry. Changes can still be made. The film industry has played a major role in changing the regime. Anna, Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalitha have come from the film industry. Similarly, actor Vijayakanth has been the Leader of the Opposition. The reason for this is that whether the people are weak or the film industry is strong, it is clear that the people in the film industry have been strong.



In particular, cinema has played a role in bringing Dravidian politics to the masses. MGR did not like showing only beauty in the cinema. He talked about politics. Also, he attracted people with his attitudes. It was his concern for the people that made him celebrated. Therefore, cinema can also be used as a weapon for social change. But lately the film industry is becoming corporate. First they made the film for 30 lakhs and distributed it at a low price. Currently, they are making a film for 300 crores. Due to this, from directors to workers are affected. So we have to fight to prevent it.

What will happen if the theaters come into the hands of one person? I am not saying this against anyone. I have social responsibility. Therefore, the film industry should be in the hands of those who talk about social justice."

DMK Alliance Party VCK's Chief indirectly hits someone..



Cinema theatres (mentions twice) in Thamizhagam is getting monopolized, it's going to the hands of single person says VCK Chief Thirumavalavan.





Thirumavalavan's speech has created a stir among DMK members. After coming to power, Red Giant Movies production company which belongs to Chief Minister Stalin's son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is doing the work of producing and distributing not only Tamil films but also other language films including Telugu in full swing. Therefore, they grumble that Thirumavalavan is deliberately and indirectly talking about Udhayanidhi.

Thus, DMK Thirumavalavan seems to be in the mood to stay away from the alliance and join hands with the BJP. That is why they suspect that he has indirectly attacked DMK and Udhayanidhi.