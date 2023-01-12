'Anyone Saw Those Frauds...': Blue Sattai Maran Breaks Silence On Getting Bribe To Praise Varisu

Blue
Sattai
Maran
shared
a
tweet
about
those
who
said
that
he
got
one
crore
rupees
bribe
from
Varisu
movie
team.
He
calls
them
as
frauds
and
shared
a
popular
Tamil
comedy
meme
template
picture
along
with
it.
This
tweet
is
going
viral
now.
"Varisu
is
not
just
a
mega
serial,
but
a
Hindi
mega
serial
dubbed
in
Tamil" says
Blue
Sattai
Maran
on
the
first
day
of
its
release.
Blue
Sattai
Maran
has
released
a
review
of
Varisu
on
the
first
day
of
the
film's
release.
Blue
Sattai
Maran
is
the
one
who
sarcastically
and
mockingly
criticizes
the
films
released
in
the
world
of
cinema.
He
has
teased
famous
heroes
like
Rajini,
Kamal,
Vijay,
Ajith
regardless
of
their
film.
Film
directors
and
producers
are
lamenting
that
the
collection
of
the
film
is
affected
by
his
criticisms.
But,
there
is
a
separate
fan
base
for
his
videos.
He
has
more
than
9
lakh
subscribers
so
far.
Also,
calling
himself
a
critic,
he
has
been
criticizing
movies
for
a
long
time.
Talking
about
the
flaws
in
the
film
is
more
than
talking
about
the
good
things.
Due
to
this,
many
fans
have
washed
him.
Especially
since
he
was
talking
about
Ajith's
Valimai
movie,
many
people
from
fans
to
celebrities
were
upset
and
scolded
the
blue
shirt.
In
such
a
situation,
Blue
Shirt
has
released
a
review
of
Warisu,
which
is
releasing
today.
Sarathkumar
is
a
very
big
businessman
in
the
city.
He
has
three
sons
Srikanth,
Sham
and
Vijay.
In
this,
both
Srikanth
and
Shyam
are
like
puppets
who
obey
their
father's
words.
But
Vijay
is
the
only
one
who
cares
about
his
dreams
and
ambitions
and
wants
to
create
his
own
identity.
At
one
point
Sarathkumar
asks
Vijay
to
leave
the
house
as
he
refuses
to
hand
over
his
management
responsibility
to
him.
Vijay
leaves
the
house
and
runs
a
successful
business
on
his
own.
Later,
Sarathkumar,
who
is
at
the
top
of
the
industry,
faces
setbacks
in
his
career
due
to
the
intrigues
of
his
own
family.
In
such
a
situation,
Vijay
wants
to
come
back
home
and
see
his
business
again.
Then
why
did
Sarathkumar's
business
suffer?
What
is
the
conspiracy
of
the
family?
So
what
are
the
problems
in
the
family?
The
rest
of
the
story
is
whether
Vijay
has
restored
Sarathkumar's
business
empire.
In
such
a
situation,
Blue
Shirt
Maran,
who
is
publishing
the
review
of
this
film,
has
washed
away
this
film.
The
first
confusion
of
this
film
is
it
a
family
story?
The
confusion
has
come
to
the
crew
before
us
whether
Illa
is
a
masala
story
where
the
hero
and
the
villain
collide.
The
song
and
dance
are
not
good
in
this
film.
At
the
climax
of
the
film,
Prakash
Raji
was
told
that
this
film
is
like
a
serial
when
this
film
was
released.
But,
this
is
not
a
mega
serial,
it
is
dubbed
as
a
Tamil
mega
serial
dubbed
in
Tamil.