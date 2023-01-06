Arvind Swamy And Santhanam Join Ajith Kumar For AK 62 Directed by Vignesh Shivan!

As Thunivu is slated to release on January 11, an interesting update on Ajith Kumar's next film has come out.

Ajith Kumar is one of the leading actors in Tamil film industry. His film Thunivu is going to release on January 11, and the promotional work for it is going on at a brisk pace. Following this, Ajith's next film AK 62 is directed by director Vignesh Sivan. Produced by Subhaskaran, songs and background score for the film is composed by Anirudh.

Ajith and Arvind Swamy acted together in the 1994 film Paasamalargal. The film was directed by Suresh Chandra Menon. It has been 28 years since the release of the film, and it is being reported that they will be teaming up again in Ajith's 62nd film.

After the release of Thani Oruvan, fans wanted to see Ajith and Arvind Swamy together on screen. Will that wish come true in this film? Fans are eagerly waiting for that.

Apart from that, strong sources from the film industry says that Santhanam, who acted as a comedian in Veeram, will also join AK 62. However, it is not known whether he will play a comedian or a supporting character in this film. But no official information about this has been released.

Earlier, it was reported that Ajith had asked for Rs 100 crore to act in the film, and Lyca had added another Rs 5 crore to it. While the film is said to begin shooting later this month, the film is said to hit theaters in the summer of 2023, with other cast and crew details to be announced in the following months.