Azeem's First Interview After Bigg Boss Tamil 6; Calls Maheshwari A Snake & Shivin An Eagle!
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
Season
6
Title
Winner
Azeem
participated
in
an
interview
for
the
first
time
after
the
grand
finale.
He
spoke
about
all
his
co-contestants
in
the
interview
where
he
compares
Maheshwari
with
a
snake
and
Shivin
with
an
eagle.
When
the
host
asked
him
to
tell
only
one
contestant
whom
he
like
in
the
bigg
boss
house,
Azeem
immediately
said
Manikanda
and
explained
about
his
genuine
character.
He
thanked
his
fans
and
audience
who
voted
him
to
win
the
trophy.
He
also
said
"During
those
106
days
I
missed
my
parents,
brother,
friends,
watching
news
and
films
in
theatres."
The
host
conducted
a
task
in
the
interview.
In
which
names
of
animals
will
be
given
and
Azeem
should
match
them
to
his
co-contestants
with
proper
explanation.
Azeem
agreed
with
a
smile
and
started
playing
it.
The
first
animal
was
snake.
Azeem
immediately
said,
"Maheshwari..
because
she
is
the
one
who
always
attacks
others
without
any
reason.
She
won't
look
whether
the
person
is
good
or
bad.
She
will
just
attack
them
and
that's
the
nature
of
a
snake.
So
I
will
give
it
to
her."
When
the
host
said
Eagle,
Azeem
thinked
for
a
while
and
replied,
"Shivin.
Actually
she
is
a
very
good
girl.
She
speaks
with
sense.
When
someone
speaks
without
sense,
she
will
attack
them
with
perfect
counter
like
an
eagle
biting
and
eating
a
snaking."
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 14:59 [IST]