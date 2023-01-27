Baakiyalakshmi Serial Update: Reshma Pasupuleti To Be Replaced By This Popular Bigg Boss Contestant

Vanitha
Vijayakumar
Replaces
Reshma
Pasupuleti
There
are
reports
that
Reshma,
who
is
playing
the
role
of
Radhika
in
the
Baakiyalakshmi
serial
being
aired
on
Vijay
TV,
is
going
to
quit
the
serial.
Jennifer
was
playing
the
character
of
Radhika
in
the
beginning.
Now
there
are
reports
that
Reshma
who
is
playing
Radhika
character
has
got
a
new
opportunity
and
she
is
going
to
leave
this
serial.
In
this
situation,
some
strong
sources
from
the
small
screen
industry
says
that
actress
Vanitha
is
being
approached
to
act
instead
of
Reshma
in
Baakiyalakshmi
serial.
Reshma
Replaced
Jennifer
Bhakyalakshmi
serial
which
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
TV
has
also
attracted
a
wide
range
of
fans.
This
serial
is
about
the
struggles
and
problems
of
an
ordinary
family
where
a
woman
tries
to
save
her
self-respect.
Bakiya
is
playing
the
lead
role
in
this
serial.
Reshma
is
playing
the
character
of
Radhika
who
was
initially
a
friend
of
Bakiya
and
later
turned
as
her
enemy.
Jennifer
played
the
character
in
the
beginning.
She
suddenly
quit
the
serial
when
she
was
pregnant
saying
that
she
was
quitting
the
serial
due
to
a
twist
in
the
story.
Evil
Queen
Radhika
In
this
situation,
Reshma
Pasupuleti
is
now
playing
the
character
of
Radhika
for
this
serial.
Earlier,
Reshma
acted
in
various
serials
but
mostly
she
played
negative
characters.
When
audience
thought
that
she
will
be
doing
the
same
in
this
serial
too,
she
has
made
an
impact
as
a
good
looking
Villy
in
this.
This
is
why
fans
are
confused
whether
to
scold
her
or
support
her.
Many
times
the
fans
are
sharing
mixed
opinions
about
her
role
saying
that
she
is
sinful
and
beautiful.
Reason
For
The
Change
Two
days
ago
there
were
reports
that
Reshma
is
going
to
play
a
very
important
character
in
a
brand
new
serial
which
is
being
aired
in
Colors
Tamil
and
due
to
that
she
is
going
to
leave
this
serial.
After
that
many
people
are
commenting
on
social
media
that
we
will
miss
this
Radhika.
But
till
now
Reshma
is
not
giving
any
answer.
In
this
case,
recently
they
had
released
some
promo
videos
of
upcoming
episodes.
In
it,
Reshma
is
attending
the
wedding
as
Radhika.
Perfect
Replacement
In
this
situation,
if
Reshma
is
out,
who
will
replace
her
in
Radhika
role?
Fans
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
answer.
Information
is
currently
spreading
on
social
media
that
talks
are
going
on
with
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
for
that
character
and
the
decision
will
be
known
in
a
few
days.
Actress
Vanitha
has
not
given
any
official
explanation
about
this
yet.
Similarly,
even
though
no
explanation
has
been
given
from
the
Bhakyalakshmi
serial
team,
fans
have
already
started
appreciating
that
Vanitha's
natural
character
will
be
perfect
for
the
Radhika
character.
They
also
says
that
TRP
will
rise
if
Vanitha
comes
as
Radhika.