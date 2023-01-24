Big Boss Tamil 6 Finale: ‘Azeem's Victory Is A Bad Example For The Society’ - Contestant Maheshwari Strikes!

VJ
Maheshwari
Attacks
Azeem
Maheshwari,
who
was
friendly
with
Azeem
at
the
beginning
of
the
show,
after
two
weeks
openly
revealed
that
Azeem
was
dominating
the
other
contestants
and
started
playing
knock-offs
with
him.
A
post
shared
by
fellow
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Maheshwari
has
gone
viral
on
the
internet
suggesting
that
Azeem's
win
is
a
bad
example
for
the
society.
Strong
Female
Contestants
A
total
of
21
contestants
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
which
started
on
October
9
last
year.
While
the
majority
of
female
contestants
like
Maina,
Rachita,
Sherin,
Quincy,
Nivasini,
Janani,
Ayesha
participated
in
the
show,
VJ
Maheshwari
was
considered
as
a
strong
contestant
from
the
beginning.
Maheshwari,
who
was
friendly
with
Azeem
at
the
beginning
of
the
show,
after
two
weeks
openly
revealed
that
Azeem
was
dominating
the
other
contestants
and
started
playing
knock-offs
with
him.
And
Vikraman
was
also
friendly
despite
differences
and
quarrels.
Maheshwari's
Re-entry
In
this
case,
VJ
Maheshwari
left
in
the
4th
weekend
following
GP
Muthu's
voluntary
exit
followed
by
Shanthi,
Asal
Kolar
and
Sherina
Sam.
Bigg
Boss
fans
were
unhappy
and
said
that
her
eviction
was
an
unfair
eviction
and
strong
competitor
Maheshwari
should
have
stayed
in
the
game
for
a
few
more
weeks.
In
this
case,
when
the
contestants
who
were
eliminated
earlier
in
the
final
week
returned
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Maheshwari,
who
came
with
them,
had
a
brawl
again
with
Azeem.
Bold
Lady
After
105
days,
Bigg
Boss
reached
its
finale
yesterday
and
Azeem
was
announced
as
the
title
winner.
While
the
other
two
contestants,
Shivin
and
Vikraman,
were
already
being
discussed
on
social
media
as
the
most
deserving
of
the
Bigg
Boss
title,
Azeem's
sudden
victory
caused
displeasure
among
the
netizens.
Azeem,
who
has
been
playing
with
a
negative
image
since
the
beginning
of
Bigg
Boss
by
showing
uncontrollable
anger
and
getting
advice
from
Kamal
every
week,
created
a
stir
among
the
netizens
when
he
won
the
title.
Historical
error
in
Bigg
Boss,
Boycott
Vijay
TV,
Evil
will
prevail.
These
were
the
comments
expressed
by
fans
to
showcase
their
displeasure
on
social
media
since
last
evening.
In
this
case,
Maheshwari
shared
her
opinion
by
sharing
an
article
of
a
media
portal
saying
how
Azeem
winning
the
title
of
Bigg
Boss
season
6
is
a
bad
example.
Netizens
are
sharing
this
post
of
Maheshwari
a
lot
and
are
praising
Maheshwari
for
bravely
sharing
it
against
Azeem's
huge
fan
base
and
considering
the
society.