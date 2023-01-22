Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Fans Recollect Amudhavanan, Who Was Awarded The Best Entertainer Of The Show On The Finale

Amudhavanan made a unique impact on the show's ardent fans and viewers with his comedy and timing. He was loved by the rest of the housemates and shared a cordial bond with everybody.

As the result of the title winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 season is just a couple of minutes away, fans of the show, who are actively tweeting, posting, and sharing content on social media sites relentlessly on the topic have recollected ex-housemate Amudhavanan. The comedy actor, who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house as contestant number five, walked out with Rs 11.75 Lakh suitcase prize money, which made his fans happy.

Amudhavanan made a unique impact on the show's ardent fans and viewers with his comedy and timing. He was loved by the rest of the housemates and shared a cordial bond with everybody. More so, Amudhavanan, who is a professional comedian managed to evoke laughter, fulfilling his purpose of participating in the show.

Amudhavanan, who acted in director Bala's 'Thaarai Thappattai' had good interactions with other housemates which always generated fun and entertainment. His behaviour and attitude along with his comedy timing led him to bag the 'Most Entertaining Contestant Of the Season' award from the show's host Kamal Haasan. On the very same occasion, Shivin Ganesan also won the 'Most Trustworthy' contestant award.

Although Amudhavanan was working with Vijay TV for more than 20 years, he got his due recognition with the Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Following his successful exit with a cash prize, fans are content with his fruitful opportunity and are hoping to see him on the big screen more often.