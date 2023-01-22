Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Fans Recollect Amudhavanan, Who Was Awarded The Best Entertainer Of The Show On The Finale
Amudhavanan made a unique impact on the show's ardent fans and viewers with his comedy and timing. He was loved by the rest of the housemates and shared a cordial bond with everybody.
