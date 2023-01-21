Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Grand Finale: Amudhavanan’s Total Salary With Cash Box Is Bigger Than Winner's Prize Money!
Meanwhile, the information about Amudavanan's salary in Bigg Boss show has been revealed. Accordingly, it is said that as a daily salary of Rs 25000, he received Rs 25 lakh and 75,000 for staying at home for 103 days.
As
contestant
Amudhavanan
walked
out
of
Bigg
Boss
season
6
with
a
cash
box,
the
information
about
his
total
salary
has
been
revealed.
The
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
started
airing
on
9th
October
last
year.
Kamal
is
hosting
this
show
for
the
6th
consecutive
season.
The
event
featured
GB
Muthu,
transgender
Shivin
Ganesan,
Asal
Kolar,
Niwashini,
Quincy,
Shanthi,
VJ
Maheswari,
Azim,
Robert
Master,
ATK,
Azim,
Janani,
Kathiravan,
Manikanda,
Rachita,
actress
Ayesha,
Sherin
Sham,
Tik
Tok
celebrity
Thanalakshmi,
Ramaramsamy,
and
Vikraman
participated.
Amudavanan,
who
became
famous
through
Vijay
TV,
performed
well
from
the
day
he
entered
the
arena
as
a
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss.
Azim
gets
into
many
controversies
as
his
clash
with
Vikram
and
his
control
over
Janani,
but
he
struggles
when
it
comes
to
the
task.
Meanwhile,
he
entertained
the
Bigg
Boss
house
with
his
comedy.
Amudhavanan
won
the
task
to
go
straight
to
the
finale
when
everyone
expected
him
to
leave
Bigg
Boss
soon.
Meanwhile,
Vikraman,
Azim,
Amudavanan,
Shivin,
Maina
Nandini
and
VJ
Katiravan
were
selected
as
final
week
contestants.
VJ
Katiravan
was
the
first
to
leave
with
Rs
3
lakh.
Following
this,
Amudavanan
said
that
he
will
leave
the
show
with
Rs
11.75
lakh.
Everyone
predicted
that
he
would
definitely
not
make
it
to
the
top
2.
So
fellow
contestants
applauded
Amudavanan's
decision.
Meanwhile,
the
information
about
Amudavanan's
salary
in
Bigg
Boss
show
has
been
revealed.
Accordingly,
it
is
said
that
as
a
daily
salary
of
Rs.25,
he
received
Rs.25
lakhs
and
75,000
for
staying
at
home
for
103
days
and
added
Rs.11.75
lakhs
in
the
cash
box
and
received
a
salary
of
Rs.37.50
lakhs.
Netizens
says
that
Amudhavanan
is
the
real
winner
of
this
season.
When
compared
with
other
conestants
he
is
more
talented
and
entertained
audience
more
than
others.