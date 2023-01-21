Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Grand Finale: Amudhavanan’s Total Salary With Cash Box Is Bigger Than Winner's Prize Money!

Meanwhile, the information about Amudavanan's salary in Bigg Boss show has been revealed. Accordingly, it is said that as a daily salary of Rs 25000, he received Rs 25 lakh and 75,000 for staying at home for 103 days.

As contestant Amudhavanan walked out of Bigg Boss season 6 with a cash box, the information about his total salary has been revealed.

The 6th season of Bigg Boss started airing on 9th October last year. Kamal is hosting this show for the 6th consecutive season. The event featured GB Muthu, transgender Shivin Ganesan, Asal Kolar, Niwashini, Quincy, Shanthi, VJ Maheswari, Azim, Robert Master, ATK, Azim, Janani, Kathiravan, Manikanda, Rachita, actress Ayesha, Sherin Sham, Tik Tok celebrity Thanalakshmi, Ramaramsamy, and Vikraman participated.

Amudavanan, who became famous through Vijay TV, performed well from the day he entered the arena as a contestant on Bigg Boss. Azim gets into many controversies as his clash with Vikram and his control over Janani, but he struggles when it comes to the task. Meanwhile, he entertained the Bigg Boss house with his comedy. Amudhavanan won the task to go straight to the finale when everyone expected him to leave Bigg Boss soon.

Meanwhile, Vikraman, Azim, Amudavanan, Shivin, Maina Nandini and VJ Katiravan were selected as final week contestants. VJ Katiravan was the first to leave with Rs 3 lakh. Following this, Amudavanan said that he will leave the show with Rs 11.75 lakh. Everyone predicted that he would definitely not make it to the top 2. So fellow contestants applauded Amudavanan's decision.

Netizens says that Amudhavanan is the real winner of this season. When compared with other conestants he is more talented and entertained audience more than others.