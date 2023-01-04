Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Will Be Eliminated If He Does THIS. Severe Warning Issued

In the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, ADK is one of the strongest contestants. Though he is not strong in physical tasks, he has managed to stay in the house so far with his subtle tactics. His fights with fellow housemates and his arguments during crucial times have often entertained the fans of the show.

From what we have been seeing and from what the evicted contestants have been telling about ADK, we know that he is a heavy smoker. We have seen him often getting into the smoking room and coming out of it. Some contestants, who got evicted, have told in interviews that ADK is an avid smoker.

Now, it looks like Bigg Boss has issued a severe warning against him for his smoking habit as it is being a cause of concern. Apparently, doctors who checked him inside the house have given him strict warning to reduce smoking. Apparently, he has been told that he would be evicted from the house if he still continues smoking.

It was speculated earlier that ADK would get evicted from the house due to some reason or the other as he is a threat to Vikraman. Fans have been saying that the makers of the show will tactically remove him from the house. And from this latest update about his smoking, it looks like fans' speculation will turn true. Let us wait and watch what happens.

Speaking of the show, the housemates are presently performing the ticket to finale task. Whoever manages to win the task will be given a ticket, which will take them to the finale directly. The show is being aired on Vijay Television all days. Host Kamal Haasan appears in the weekends. Alternatively, fans can also watch the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.