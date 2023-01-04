Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Will Be Eliminated If He Does THIS. Severe Warning Issued

In
the
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss,
ADK
is
one
of
the
strongest
contestants.
Though
he
is
not
strong
in
physical
tasks,
he
has
managed
to
stay
in
the
house
so
far
with
his
subtle
tactics.
His
fights
with
fellow
housemates
and
his
arguments
during
crucial
times
have
often
entertained
the
fans
of
the
show.
From
what
we
have
been
seeing
and
from
what
the
evicted
contestants
have
been
telling
about
ADK,
we
know
that
he
is
a
heavy
smoker.
We
have
seen
him
often
getting
into
the
smoking
room
and
coming
out
of
it.
Some
contestants,
who
got
evicted,
have
told
in
interviews
that
ADK
is
an
avid
smoker.
Now,
it
looks
like
Bigg
Boss
has
issued
a
severe
warning
against
him
for
his
smoking
habit
as
it
is
being
a
cause
of
concern.
Apparently,
doctors
who
checked
him
inside
the
house
have
given
him
strict
warning
to
reduce
smoking.
Apparently,
he
has
been
told
that
he
would
be
evicted
from
the
house
if
he
still
continues
smoking.
It
was
speculated
earlier
that
ADK
would
get
evicted
from
the
house
due
to
some
reason
or
the
other
as
he
is
a
threat
to
Vikraman.
Fans
have
been
saying
that
the
makers
of
the
show
will
tactically
remove
him
from
the
house.
And
from
this
latest
update
about
his
smoking,
it
looks
like
fans'
speculation
will
turn
true.
Let
us
wait
and
watch
what
happens.
Speaking
of
the
show,
the
housemates
are
presently
performing
the
ticket
to
finale
task.
Whoever
manages
to
win
the
task
will
be
given
a
ticket,
which
will
take
them
to
the
finale
directly.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Television
all
days.
Host
Kamal
Haasan
appears
in
the
weekends.
Alternatively,
fans
can
also
watch
the
show
on
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 16:23 [IST]