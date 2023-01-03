Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem Makes A SHOCKING Confession About Shivin And Kathir

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss hasn't had a strong romantic angle unlike the other previous seasons. The first season saw a romantic angle between Oviya and Aarav, while in the second season, we saw two romantic angles: Aishwarya Dutta-Sharik, and Yashika Anand-Mahat Raghavendra. There has in fact not been a season without a romantic angle.

However, in the sixth season, though there is a romantic angle, it is not strong enough. Shivin has often expressed that she has a crush on Kathir and we have seen them sharing some moments in the house. Now, Azeem has spoken about their relationship and made the headlines with his take.

In the latest task, the contestants were asked to explain to the audience, what have they done during their time in the house. In it, Azeem said several things and one of them was that he was the one who created the romantic track between Azeem and Kathir.

He stated that he would set up events and moments to make them feel special about each other. He added that if anything needs to be given to Shivin, he would make sure that it goes through Kathir and explain all the strategies that he took up in making them start a romantic angle.

To recall, when Kathir's family entered the house during the freeze task, his girlfriend also came into the house. When they both had intimate moments, it broke Shivin's heart and she broke down crying.

Speaking of the show, it is expected thatere will be a mid-week eviction soon or two contestants will be evicted on Sunday. Though it is not official, fans are sharing the update across all platforms. The show is being aired on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available for fans to watch it anytime they want.